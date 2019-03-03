Matthew Gasparich



Matt Gasparich, 36, of Seattle died suddenly in a skiing accident on February 23, 2019 at Stevens Pass Resort.



He was the loving son of James and Mary Jo Gasparich and beloved brother of Sara (Hendrik) Van Hemert all of Seattle.



Matt was born on April 3, 1982 in Seattle and attended Villa Academy grade school and Seattle Prep high school where he made many of his lifelong friends. He enjoyed playing sports, especially soccer, and was editor of his high school newspaper. His love for writing was evident in his articles and editorials which were a must-read for students, faculty and families alike given his incredible sense of humor and writing style. He never lost this love of writing.



Matt attended the University of Southern California where he made many more friends and was President of his fraternity. His summers were spent working at the Bluwater Bistro in Seattle where he learned the importance of great customer service which served him so well in his later career. After graduation in 2004 with degrees in History and Political Science, Matt worked for Pete von Reichbauer on the King County Council. In 2008 he became campaign manager for Reuven Carlyle during his initial victorious campaign for the state House of Representatives and he joined Reuven's staff. He enjoyed these years in the political world and remained active in many civic projects after he left for the private sector in 2009, including becoming President of the Fremont Neighborhood Council. Matt then went to work at Maritime Training Services in Seattle which develops video training courses for the maritime industry. Mentored by Rick Titcomb, he learned the ropes of the industry and subsequently became President and owner of the company. MTS expanded into computer based training and opened offices in Europe and Asia under Matt's leadership.



Matt was a people person with a tremendous sense of humor who loved life and lived it to its fullest. He seemed to always have a big smile on his face or to make one on yours. He traveled widely throughout the world and never met a person he did not wish to talk to or know better. Matt was much loved by his family and his friends around the globe. We will miss him greatly and take comfort from the fact that he is now dancing with the angels.



He is survived by his grandfather Joseph Gasparich of Joliet, Illinois; and his large number of great aunts / uncles, aunts, uncles, and cousins from our enormous extended family. Matt was also the playful and loving uncle to his little niece Aleta. He always made it a point to attend family gatherings no matter the distances or timing involved and inevitably he was the ringleader of the event. Matt was everyone's favorite relative.



Funeral Service will be held



Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 AM at



St. Bridget's Catholic Church



4900 NE 50th Street, Seattle, 98105



Reception to follow in Church Hall.



Donations in Matt's name can be made to Seattle Preparatory School or the Washington Trails Association.



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



