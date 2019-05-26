Home

Matthew (Alan) Holt

March 5, 1933 ~ May 17, 2019

Alan was born in Vancouver, B.C. He moved to Seattle with his family in 1946. Alan graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951 and then went on to the University of Washington graduating with a B.A. in 1955.

Alan was an Army ROTC commissioned Lieutenant from 1955 - 1957. Following his time in service, Alan returned to UW to complete his M.B.A in 1958. Alan retired from Boeing in 1995 after 40-years of service.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents Matthew & Edythe Holt, brothers Leon and Barry. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Jean Holt, sister Sharon Anderson, children: Stan (& April) Holt, Steve Holt, Ted Holt, and Joy (& Darin) Hilliker and grandchildren: Derek Holt, Brad Holt, Jenna Holt, Hannah Hilliker, and Summer Hilliker.

A memorial Service will be held June 7th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Salvation Army or Trinity Lutheran's Neighbors in Need.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
