Matthew J. Feldman
Age 56, Matthew passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue. Matt was raised on Long Island, NY and received an engineering degree from Carnegie Mellon University and later a master's in computer science. He was a lifelong technology entrepreneur, which led him to Seattle in 1997, where he married and soon began a family in Issaquah.
He is survived by his children Jillian and Joshua, who were the center of his world. He is also survived by his father Arnold Feldman, siblings Spencer Feldman (Julie Freudenheim) and Sylvia Gilman (Robert) and four nieces and nephews. Matt will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020