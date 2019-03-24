Home

Matthew John Lettich Jr.

Matthew John Lettich Jr. Obituary
Matthew John Lettich, Jr.

Age 89, passed on March 18, 2019 in Olympia, WA. Born on July 20,1929 in Seattle, WA. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Carol; daughters and sons-in-law Andrea & Richard Ballew, Dana & Rory Bradley; granddaughter Brett Ann Murphy; great grandson Jordan Murphy and partner Breanna Madison and great-great grandson August Murphy Washington, plus many loved in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Matthew John Lettich, Sr. and Rosario Soriano Lettich, sister MaryAne Telschow, and brothers Rupert, David and Neal Lettich.

Arrangements by American Memorial Funeral Directors

Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
