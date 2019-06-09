Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Cathedral
804 9th Ave
Seattle, WA
Matthew Raphael "Matt" McKay


Matthew Raphael "Matt" McKay
Matthew Raphael "Matt" McKay Obituary
Matthew "Matt" Raphael McKay

Born October 22, 1934 in Seattle Died June 5, 2019 in Olympia

Survived by his children, Richard (Karen), Theresa (Mike), and Shannon Landers; their mother Joan; grandchildren, Tyler, Erin, Richard and Sarah; 2 great-grandchildren; his sister, Caroline; and brothers, Steve, Conlon and Malcolm.

Preceded in death by his son, Mark; and his 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

Matt treasured family, friends and had a strong faith. He served honorably with the Air Force and Reserves.

Funeral Mass will be held

Friday, June 14th at 10:30AM at

St. James Cathedral

804 9th Ave, Seattle 98104

Interment, Calvary Cemetery

5041 35th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019
