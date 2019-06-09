|
|
Matthew "Matt" Raphael McKay
Born October 22, 1934 in Seattle Died June 5, 2019 in Olympia
Survived by his children, Richard (Karen), Theresa (Mike), and Shannon Landers; their mother Joan; grandchildren, Tyler, Erin, Richard and Sarah; 2 great-grandchildren; his sister, Caroline; and brothers, Steve, Conlon and Malcolm.
Preceded in death by his son, Mark; and his 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
Matt treasured family, friends and had a strong faith. He served honorably with the Air Force and Reserves.
Funeral Mass will be held
Friday, June 14th at 10:30AM at
St. James Cathedral
804 9th Ave, Seattle 98104
Interment, Calvary Cemetery
5041 35th Ave NE, Seattle 98105
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019