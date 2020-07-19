Matthew Vernon Sill



Age 71, Matthew passed away peacefully at his home in North Bend, Washington, on July 10 2020. He was born on June 7, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Seattle and lived his whole life near the mountains and lakes of Washington.



An Army combat veteran of Vietnam, Matthew held numerous jobs in the transportation field throughout the years.



Matt had a constant curiosity about people, animals, the natural world, finance, and cultures. He had more stories than most people have hot dinners. He had deep love and adoration for those close to him and will be greatly missed.



Interment will take place in August at Tahoma National Cemetery.



Matthew is preceded in death by his mother Mary Margaret Sill, his father Gordon Melvin Sill, and his sister Nora. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan, his brother Michael, his nephews Jacob and Tyler, his niece Rachel, his cousins Jimmy and Stephanie, and a beloved extended family.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lifecenter Northwest 3650 131st Ave SE, Suite 200, Bellevue, Washington, 98006.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store