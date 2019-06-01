|
|
Mattie Viola Woodson
Was born on March 11, 1921 to the late Deacon Bernard Robert and Deaconess Viola Crump Woodson, Sr. in the Westwood Community of Henrico County in Virginia. She departed this life on February 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. A memorial service will take place at her church home in Seattle, Mount Zion Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on June 8, 2019. The address of the church is 1634 19th Avenue, in Seattle's historic Central District.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 1 to June 7, 2019