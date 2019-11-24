|
|
Maudine Wilson
1915 ~ 2019. Life well lived. Missouri farm girl. Oldest of 15. Survived 3 years in tuberculosis sanitarium 1930s. Married Earl 1953. Son Evans. Daughter Marie. Step-children Ruth, Alice, Chuck. 14 grand / step-grandchildren. PTA presi-dent, elder, deacon. Loved people of all stripes. Held no grudges. Had no enemies. Sorely missed.
Service 1:00 pm, Wed., Dec. 4 at
University Presbyterian Church.
Memorial Fund benefitting Haiti missionary/engineer bringing water & irrigation to the poorest of the poor. Checks to UPC, Maudine in subject line.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019