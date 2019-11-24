Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
University Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maudine Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maudine Wilson


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maudine Wilson Obituary
Maudine Wilson

1915 ~ 2019. Life well lived. Missouri farm girl. Oldest of 15. Survived 3 years in tuberculosis sanitarium 1930s. Married Earl 1953. Son Evans. Daughter Marie. Step-children Ruth, Alice, Chuck. 14 grand / step-grandchildren. PTA presi-dent, elder, deacon. Loved people of all stripes. Held no grudges. Had no enemies. Sorely missed.

Service 1:00 pm, Wed., Dec. 4 at

University Presbyterian Church.

Memorial Fund benefitting Haiti missionary/engineer bringing water & irrigation to the poorest of the poor. Checks to UPC, Maudine in subject line.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maudine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -