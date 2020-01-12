|
|
Maureen Angela Quaid
Maureen was born in Chicago, IL on March 12, 1956 to Francis 'Duke' Quaid and Angela Quaid (Fazio). She died peacefully on Jan. 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN due to complications from breast cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Brett Quaid Ford, and her five brothers (Francis, Hubert, Shawn, Ted & O'Brien).
Maureen earned degrees in psychology (BA with honors, Arizona State Univ, 1978) and journalism (MA with distinction, Northwestern Univ, 1983). She worked for 25 years in the clean energy industry, promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy. She possessed a drive to help the world, the courage to speak truth to power, and a brilliant wit. To honor her - in addition to voting your conscience in the next election - please consider donating to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (https://aceee.org/about/donate).
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020