Maureen Tucker died peacefully in her sleep early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019. At 90 years old, she leaves behind a life well lived. The third of seven children, Maureen spent her early years in the Seattle area, attending Blessed Sacrament Catholic elementary school and church. In 1940, her family moved to Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. Maureen found those years during the Second World War to be some of the happiest in her life - despite the emergency blackout drills and the constant threat of invasion through the Strait of Juan de Fuca.



After the war ended, the family moved back to Seattle where Maureen finished out her senior year at Roosevelt High School and went on to attend the University of Washington, majoring in English and French. It was there on campus that Maureen met her future husband, Gordon Tucker. They were married at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Seattle on February 18, 1950.



As Gordon launched his career as an engineer with Boeing, Maureen dedicated herself to building a family while actively and tirelessly volunteering her time to her church. Together, Maureen and Gordon raised six children on one income and yet they rarely raised their voices -



a notable accomplishment considering five of those six kids were teenagers at the same time.



What Maureen provided most was a warm and happy home, filled with comfort and academic pursuits - and incredibly organized drawers and cupboards. She loved to garden and in her retirement years on Camano Island enjoyed capturing floral scenes on canvas.



Maureen is preceded in death by her loving husband Gordon (2004), her son Richard Tucker (2007), and her daughter Eileen Kitchen (2012)(Gary)



She is survived by her son Gordon Tucker Jr. (Kathy), daughter Margaret Tucker, daughter Mary Gregersen (Scott), daughter Theresa Novion (Rod), daughter-in-law Malia Tucker, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with twin great granddaughters on the way.



A funeral Mass and reception will



A funeral Mass and reception will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 18033 -15th Pl NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 on April 12, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial services will be held immediately following at Holyrood Cemetery, Shoreline. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019