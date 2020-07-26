1/1
Maurice Edward LeFevre
Maurice Edward LeFevre

Maurice Edward LeFevre, 86, passed away July 18, 2020 in Tacoma, Pierce, Washington. He was born on February 7, 1934 in Spry, Garfield, Utah to Peter and Jean Wood LeFevre. Maurice was a resident of Tukwila, King, Washington for 56 years. Maurice, or Moe as he was known by to many, graduated from Utah State in Electrical Engineering and was recruited by the Boeing Company in Seattle, WA in 1964. He worked there until 1996 when he was able to take early retirement known as "The Golden Handshake".

He married his sweetheart Sharon LaRee Parkinson on December 22, 1961. He was a member of the LDS church where he held several callings including Ward Clerk, Sunday

School President, and a Scout Master.

Maurice is survived by his daughter Verda (Rich) Waters, daughter Wendy McCleve, son Clayton LeFevre, daughter Carla Schattenkerk, and daughter-in-law Ruth Stark. He had 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, son Shane LeFevre, son Douglas Stark, his son-in-law David McCleve, his parents and siblings Donna Jean LeFevre, Betty Knighton, Doug LeFevre, Grace Sandberg, and Dorothy Ackerman.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
