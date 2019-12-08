|
Maurice (Maury) Francis Claeys
1927 ~ 2019
Maury passed, listening to Puccini and loved by family. To the end, Maury did it his way: stubborn, but with his own humor and love expressed best by a look or compliment.
Born in Georgetown, (Seattle) the youngest of three boys, Maury attended St. George School, Seattle Prep and graduated from Seattle University. Maury served his country in the Army prior to a career in banking at National Bank of Commerce, later renamed Rainier Bank. There he met his wife, Susan Ellertson whom he married in 1960.
At the bank, he rose from the mailroom to Senior Vice President. Along the way, he was a pioneer in the bank's efforts to be responsive to the minority and small business community. No doubt unnerving more than a few along the way with his honest, if sometimes direct, thoughts on the most efficient way to achieve a goal, Maury ultimately won support as a result of his underlying good will and dedication. He chaired the States Old Growth task force in developing a sustainable plan for Washington State public timber lands; and was able to use his unique approach to charm a less than enthused town hall of loggers in Forks, WA.
Maury retired from Rainier Bank in 1984 and spent a second career supporting his wife, Susan, as she was offered the opportunity to manage Congressman John Miller's office in Washington D.C. There, Maury joined the Agency for International Development, traveling the world consulting on loans for businesses in developing countries. Those who knew him best can imagine Maury keeping the Department of State at full alert as they assured borrowers all over the world that he wasn't REALLY going to call their loans, he was just "sending a message".
Faith was incredibly important to Maury. He was a fixture at mass. For Maury, faith was an intellectual pursuit; one to be studied, discussed and debated. More than one pastor came to spend hours enjoying Mom's cooking and engaging in his impassioned discussions. A man who loved to read, he was completely unafraid to debate any issue. He loved to talk about politics, religion and economics. All party favorites of those who knew him well.
Maury and Sue retired to Hansville, WA in 1994. There they quickly became a part of a community that they loved. Sue's passing in 2008 brought a new chapter as Maury surprised everyone by becoming a bit of a renaissance man. At the age of 80, he learned to cook, he joined book clubs and enthusiastically embraced his monthly lunch club. Maury remained treasurer of the St. Vincent DePaul until his stroke at age 91. Along the way, he raised three sons, 8 grandchildren, and never stopped loving his wife. He relished a good martini; his wife's cooking and likely caught more trout on an Adams than any man alive.
Maury was preceded in death by his wife Sue, his brothers; Henry and Remi and grandson, Henry. He is survived by his sons: John (Michelle), Tom, (Cheryl) , Scott (Annie) and grandchildren: Carolyn, Alexandra, Annie, Cristopher, Katherine, Jasper and Charlotte.
Funeral mass is planned at noon on December 20th at St. Olaf parish in Poulsbo. Followed by a reception at Wild Horse Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Vincent DePaul of Kitsap County.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019