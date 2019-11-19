|
Maurice Murray Ackerman
Born August 22, 1932 in Alameda, CA; died November 16, 2019 in Seattle.
Survived by Eleanor, his loving wife of 61 years; his children, Michael J. Ackerman and Claire Ackerman.
A Funeral Mass will be held on
Friday, November 22nd, at 10AM
at Our Lady of Fatima Church
3218 W Barrett St., Seattle 98199
Reception to follow.
Remembrances may be made in Maurice's name to Boys Town at
www.boystown.org
