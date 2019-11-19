Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
3218 W Barrett St.
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Murray Ackerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Murray Ackerman Obituary
Maurice Murray Ackerman

Born August 22, 1932 in Alameda, CA; died November 16, 2019 in Seattle.

Survived by Eleanor, his loving wife of 61 years; his children, Michael J. Ackerman and Claire Ackerman.

A Funeral Mass will be held on

Friday, November 22nd, at 10AM

at Our Lady of Fatima Church

3218 W Barrett St., Seattle 98199

Reception to follow.

Remembrances may be made in Maurice's name to Boys Town at

www.boystown.org

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -