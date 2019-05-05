|
Mavis M. Luksan
Mavis passed away April 27, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born in Minnesota. Mavis attended Maplewood Academy, MN, and Union College, NE. She was a beloved elementary teacher in the Highline School District. Preceded in death by her husband John and son Keith. She is survived by her son Larry (Kathy); cherished grandchildren Jon, Kelli (Dan), Lindsey (Joe), and Steven; and great-grandchildren Genesis, Henry, Paige, Abagail, and Molly.
Memorial service will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church on May 18 at 1:00.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019