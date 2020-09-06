Max Thomas Braun



February 4, 1929-August 14, 2020



Beloved husband of Norma for 71 years, loving father of four children, Kathleen McLaughlin (Terry), Cynthia, Ralph, and Max Jr. (Joni). Three grandchildren, Brendan McLaughlin (Juanita) and Marla McLaughlin, and Ryan Braun and two great granddaughters Iris and Hazel McLaughlin.



Max graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne with a degree in aeronautical engineering and had a very successful lifelong career with Boeing in our country's airplane, space and maritime industry. He was an avid jazz musician hosting weekly jazz sessions in his home for over 40 years. He was also a master builder of museum-quality ship models. After retirement from Boeing, he became an active volunteer in three different public schools, earning the state's highest volunteer award for public service.



He is much loved by family and friends. We cherish our many memories and time together.



