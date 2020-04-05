|
|
Maximilian Duane Hochanadel
July 1, 1934 ~ April 3, 2020
Max Hochanadel, born July 1, 1934 in Kansas, passed away in Sammamish, Washington on April 3, 2020. Max loved life, loved his family, and loved people. He lived by the motto, "If you want happiness, help someone," and he brought joy, a smile, and laughter to many. Max was the third of twelve children, and he is survived by his wife, Opal, his five children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Max's name can be made to Heifer International at www.heifer.org.
Friends are invited to share photos and get service updates at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020