Maxine Daley Wagner Obituary
Maxine Daley Wagner

Maxine Daley Wagner, 94, was born in Cloquet, MN on August 10, 1925. Maxine, her two older sisters and their mother, Dorothy Shotley Daley, lived on the family farm in Cloquet. Maxine was awarded a four-year nursing scholarship at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. It took a number of years and several nursing posts for Maxine to fully migrate west.

Maxine and her husband Rudolph J. Wagner, a career Boeing flight-test engineer who passed away in 2014, were avid skiers at Crystal Mt., lifelong travelers abroad, and fans of the Bellevue Philharmonic. They made their home in Bellevue WA, where they raised their three children Louise Owens of Oregon, and Gary Owens and Madelaine Jensen, both of Seattle. Maxine is survived as well by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
