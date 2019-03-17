Maxine (Pfenning) Grasdahl



Maxine was born on February 5, 1922 in Tacoma Wa., to Adam and Emily (Sick) Pfenning and died March 10, 2019 at the age of 97. She lived in Tacoma until she was 10 during the Depression. Her parents moved to Beacon Hill in Seattle so that her father could work at the Rainier Brewery for her mother's cousin Emil Sick. Maxine graduated from Franklin High School. In 1946 she married the love of her life, Andrew Grasdahl, a commercial fisherman, and they had 3 sons. Andy and his fishing partner were lost in a fishing accident off the coast of California, during the summer of 1959. Their sons were 3, 7, and 11. Maxine was a dedicated and loving mother. She moved her family to Ballard soon after Andy's death, and remained in her home for 50 years.



Maxine had many great friends, loved gardening and was a wonderful cook and homemaker. Her special joy was time spent at the family beach cabin at Mutiny Bay on Whidbey Island for over 60 years. She was a good traveler, was curious, and eager for a little adventure.



She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew, son Kevin, and sister Margaret Swenson. She is survived by her son Larry and wife Pattie, son Kurt and wife Mary Francis, granddaughters Kelsy and Lauren, daughter in law Susan, grandson Andrew, and nieces Karen Swenson and JoAnne Cummings.



Maxine met life's challenges with grace, resilience, and positive acceptance. She found joy in family and friends, was loved and will be missed.



At Maxine's request there will be no services.