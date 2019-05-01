Resources More Obituaries for Maxine Larson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maxine L. (Gill) Larson

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers Maxine L. (Gill) Larson



1927 ~ 2019



Maxine died peacefully with family at her side in the early hours of April 26, 2019. Born in Seattle, Washington on November 8, 1927 to Irene and John M. Gill, she lived on Capitol Hill as a parishioner of St. Joseph's parish her entire life. Maxine attended Holy Names Academy and graduated from Seattle University with the class of 1949. She had the distinction of being the first second-generation graduate, her father having been in the first graduating class of Seattle College. It was at Seattle University that she met the love of her life, J. Robert (Bob) Larson.



Married in August of 1950, Maxine and Bob went on to raise seven children. While keeping everything running smoothly at home, Maxine managed to find time to belong to the Catholic Childhood Association and to volunteer for the Election Board for many years. For a time, she worked seasonally in the Comptroller's Office at Seattle University, a job she greatly enjoyed.



Maxine was well known for her gracious entertaining both at home and at Seattle U. As an avid volunteer, she helped organize numerous faculty functions at her alma mater through the years. In 1995, she and Bob were the joint recipients of the Seattle University Service Award. At St. Joseph's, Maxine helped to organize the monthly "Over 50" dinners, as well as take care of the weekly washing and ironing of the altar linens for many, many years.



Maxine enjoyed playing cards, dancing to big band music, and traveling with Bob. Travel highlights include trips to Hawaii, a cross country road trip as well as many others through the western states in their small RV, the "The Lil Hulk." In her early 50's she began to run and she competed in over a dozen local fun runs. A knitter all her life, in later years she was able to devote a great deal more time to this passion, sharing her beautiful knit, crochet and other needlework with many in her life.



All who knew Maxine will never forget the devotion she had to Bob following the life-changing stoke he suffered in 2000, shortly before their 50th wedding anniversary. For fourteen years she was at his side, turning the nursing facility into a loving home.



Maxine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years; her parents; and her brothers, Thomas, Roger, and Jack. She is survived by her children, Jim (Ilene), Karen Jones (Brian), Colleen Lemeshko (George), Bettiann Wing (Kelvin), Bill (Carrie), John (Rita), and Chris (Stephanie). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Kelly (Tony), Katy (Aaron), Laura (Josh), Sam (Marina), Brendan, and Aidan, and one great-grandson, Killian James.



Our family would like to thank Mom's doctors, nurses and caregivers, especially Kaiser Permanente Hospice, who made it possible for her to stay in her own home until the day she died. They not only helped Mom, but they helped us navigate the last challenging months of Mom's life.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated



Saturday, May 4th at 10:00 AM at



St. Joseph Catholic Church



732 18th Ave. E. Seattle, WA



Private interment at



Lakeview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Seattle University,



901 12th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122



Thank you, Mom, for teaching us what it means to be strong, independent, and devoted. We know that you and Dad are dancing together again in the clouds with the angels.



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries