Maxine Louise (Gill) Larson
Maxine was born November 8, 1927 in Seattle. She died April 26, 2019 at her home in Seattle surrounded by her family.
Maxine is survived by her children, Jim (Ilene), Karen Jones (Brian), Colleen Lemeshko (George), Bettiann Wing (Kelvin), Bill (Carrie), John (Rita), Chris (Stephanie); 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. J. Robert Larson.
A Funeral Mass will be held
Saturday, May 4th at 10AM at
St. Joseph Parish
732 18th Ave E, Seattle, 98112
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019