Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Louise (Gill) Larson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maxine Louise (Gill) Larson Obituary
Maxine Louise (Gill) Larson

Maxine was born November 8, 1927 in Seattle. She died April 26, 2019 at her home in Seattle surrounded by her family.

Maxine is survived by her children, Jim (Ilene), Karen Jones (Brian), Colleen Lemeshko (George), Bettiann Wing (Kelvin), Bill (Carrie), John (Rita), Chris (Stephanie); 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. J. Robert Larson.

A Funeral Mass will be held

Saturday, May 4th at 10AM at

St. Joseph Parish

732 18th Ave E, Seattle, 98112

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now