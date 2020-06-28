Maxine Mitchell Graham
Maxine, long-time Seattle area resident, passed away on June 20, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Maxine was born in Hollywood, California, to John and Maxine Mitchell. She attended school in both California and Washington. Maxine met her loving husband of 60 years, John W. Graham, while working at Boeing.
In their youth, Maxine and her two sisters, Lynn and Dorothy Ann Mitchell, were competitive water and downhill snow skiers. Maxine was an Elementary School math and reading specialist. She was a gracious entertainer, hosting friends, family, and neighbors for extravagant meals. She was an avid cook and collector of recipes. Maxine especially enjoyed cookie baking with her grandkids, and she loved the holidays. There was nothing that Maxine could not do. Her elegance and self-confidence rubbed off on those around her. She instilled confidence and a belief that anything was possible if we put our mind to it.
In retirement, Maxine found many ways to stay busy. She and John W. enjoyed travelling the world and making many memories together. Maxine was the keeper of family history and stories. She was an active member of the Women's University Club in Seattle where she was part of a stitching group. Maxine was a master at needle crafts, making beautiful needlepoint and cross stitch pieces for friends and family. Her expansive repertoire included sewing, upholstery, and Arraiolos rug-making. Maxine loved playing bridge and was skilled in games such as Sudoku.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Lynn Mitchell, her husband, John W., and her son, Edward "Ty" Graham (of Woodinville). Maxine is survived by her sister, Dorothy Ann Pertz, her son, John S. Graham of Alaska, and her four grandchildren whom she adored, Sam, Maddie, and Bo Graham of her son Edward and Jack Graham of her son John S.
As Maxine wished, there will be no services, but we ask those of you who knew her to remember her for her how she lived life to the fullest, loved her family and friends, and saw everything in life as an opportunity to learn and grow. She will be remembered for her spirit, strength, and tenacity. She came from a generation of tradition and class.
Maxine passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fred Hutch at https://secure.fredhutch.org to the Multiple Myeloma Fund in honor of Edward "Ty" Graham.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.