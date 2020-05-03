|
|
Maxwell Boyle Scott
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Maxwell Boyle Scott, loving son and brother, passed away accidentally at 28 years old. Max was born on October 9, 1991 in Kirkland, Washington to James Scott and Janet Boyle-Scott. At 9 weeks early, Max came into this world a fighter. He attended Lake Washington High School and graduated from B.E.S.T. High School in Kirkland in 2011. He went on to study Substance Abuse Counseling at Bellevue College. Max was a kind and caring person with a unique sense of style. With a keen appreciation for Asian culture, he decorated his rooms head-to-toe with posters, paintings, and memorabilia from Asian countries. Max was also an avid lover of animals, especially his cat, and the horses and deer on his aunt's ranch. Max also loved
world history, video games, and music, ranging from classic rock to new age hip-hop. He was known for his humorous banter, original outfits, and infectious laugh. Max was preceded in death by his grandparents, James R. and Nell Scott, and Richard Boyle. Max is survived by his parents James and Janet, two brothers, Keenan and JC, grandmother Sally Boyle, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Thanks to all of the wonderful, caring, and loyal friends that he had in his life.
From JC: Max, I miss you more than life itself. I will see you again someday"
From Keenan: "I love you Maxwell. You were such an amazing big brother to me. You were the most kind, sweet, selfless person I knew. You were my best friend. I'll think about you every day. I hope you find the peace you always deserved." From Mom: "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine..... See you in heaven, son"
From Dad: "Maxwell, thanks for being the best 1st mate our boats could ever have had. Your bedtime stories were by Tolkien, Kipling and Robert Service. Your lullabies by Buffett. Thank you for the laughter and the tears, you make me so proud to be your father"
Rest easy Maxwell,
we love and miss you so much.
Service to be held at a later date. If inclined, please donate to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020