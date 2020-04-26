|
Loretta May (Bosanko) Krupp
September 21, 1921 - April 21, 2020
Loretta Krupp passed away April 21, 2020. She was born to Howard and Irene Bosanko in Seattle, Washington, on September 21, 1926, the second of five children. Loretta graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1945 and entered the novitiate but did not take final vows. She then graduated from Seattle University in 1957. Loretta taught fifth grade at Orting Elementary School in 1959 when she won the "Bold Journey" Teacher Award that took her to New England and New York after which she decided to get a teaching job in NYC. Loretta taught art in New York for over a decade. After Loretta returned to Seattle, she worked for Herman Krupp at his business, Oceanic Trading Company, who she married on January 11, 1989.
Loretta was predeceased by her husband, Herman, brothers Howard and Robert Bosanko, sisters Anne Smith and Margaret Filion, nephews Michael and Daniel Smith, David Bosanko, and nieces Sallie Harris and Suzette Filion. She is survived by nephews, Paul, James, and Jeffrey Bosanko, Stephen Filion, and Douglas Smith, nieces Deborah Watkins, Victoria Hughes, Cheri Filion, Denise Filion-Young, and Carolyn Smith.
Arrangements are entrusted to
Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
There will be no services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020