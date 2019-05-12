May Namba



May Yoneko (Date) Namba, 96, passed away peacefully April 5, 2019 in her own home surrounded by family. Born in Seattle on May 22, 1922 to Masuyo and Noboru Date; her siblings were older brother Henry (Daty) and younger sisters Carol (Suguro) and Anne (Yoshitomi). May was a graduate of Garfield HS, incarcerated at the Minidoka Internment Center and eventually a UW graduate.



Married in 1948 to Tom Namba, they raised 5 boys in Seattle: Ralph, Jim, Gary, Larry, and Dean. Following Tom's passing in 1985, May became quite active in several organizations. Chief among them: Seattle JACL, where she was a board member for several years; the Minidoka Pilgrimage committee in which she was instrumental in the creation of the inaugural journey that took survivors and others back to the concentration camp they were forced to live in during the WW2; as well as the Tony Gasparovich Scholarship Committee, for which she was an original board member and a lead organizer.



A force of life, May will be remembered for her playful, fierce, and stubborn spirit as well as her unwavering loyalty. She left a legacy of social activism and community involvement.



A Memorial Celebration of May's



life will be on Sunday May 19, 2019



at Bell Harbor Conference Center starting at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Minidoka Pilgrimage at http://www.minidokapilgrimage.org/ Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019