May Slan Eng
Born on February 8, 1922 in Toishan, China, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 at Columbia Lutheran Home in Seattle, WA. May and her son immigrated to the United States in 1953, joining her husband Jesse in Seattle. May settled into a lifelong occupation in the dry cleaning and laundry business. They were long time Ballard residents and business owners, until retirement in 2000. Shortly thereafter they moved to the International District. She was a longtime member of the Eng Suey Sun Association and Eng Association Women's Group. May was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse in November 2001, and her oldest son, Steven in November 1990. She is survived by her son Phillip, daughters Susie (Michael Paulson) and Lisa Muhammad (Yacin), daughter-in-law Linwena Eng, grandchildren Leila, Karman, Bridgett and Jameela, great grandchildren Brandan, Robin, Danaka, Kaylee, Olivia, Adrian and Myleah, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 AM at Butterworth Funeral Home, 520 W Raye St, Seattle WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Kin On Healthcare Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019