Resources More Obituaries for May Namba Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? May Yoneko (Daty) Namba

Obituary Condolences Flowers May Yoneko (Daty) Namba



May Yoneko Namba, age 96,



peacefully passed away on



April 5, 2019 in her own home surrounded by family who loved her dearly. May was born in Seattle on May 12, 1922 to Masuyo and Noboru Daty. May had 3 siblings, Henry (Daty), Carol (Suguro) and Anne (Yoshitomi). They grew up between Jackson and Yesler, near Collins Playfield. After graduating from Garfield in 1941, she held a clerical job in the Seattle School system until she and other Japanese Americans were forced to quit due to war hysteria. May's father was arrested by the FBI the night of the bombing at Pearl Harbor. The family wouldn't see Noboru for 3 years. In 1942 she and 120,000 other people of Japanese Ancestry were relocated to various incarceration camps across the interior of the United States. May and her family were sent under guard to the Minidoka Internment Center in Idaho where she met Tom, the man she would eventually marry and build a family with. As the war began to die down, May and Carol were allowed to move to Chicago and they experienced all the "hustle and bustle" of a big city. Anne and Masuyo, joined them later. Eventually, Noboru was able to join the girls in Chicago.



After the war, May and Tom made their way back to the West Coast and got married in Seattle in 1948. They welcomed their first of five boys while in Portland as Tom attended Dental School. After graduating, the family moved back to Seattle where Tom opened his practice. When her youngest child was in elementary school May decided to go back to school, first attending Seattle Central and eventually graduating from the University of Washington with a Degree in Geography. Afterwards, she worked at the central office of Seattle Public Schools and then at Whitman Middle School.



Widowed in 1985, May eventually retired and spent the majority of her time attending meetings for the organizations and committees she was a part of, enjoying time with friends and her ever growing family, holding weekly dinners and attending various sporting events for all the grandchildren. The one project that was most important to May centered around her time at Minidoka. Working closely with Emily Hanako Momohara, they organized the first annual Pilgrimage to Minidoka in 2003. May remained active with the Pilgrimage committees for many years to follow. Concurrently she held several offices in the Seattle JACL. May was a committed social activist, primarily concerned with social injustices imposed on minorities - especially with the attacks of Arab Americans after 9/11. She and other internees visited local schools speaking about what they experienced and endured during their incarceration in WWII. She was instrumental in the creation of the Gasparovich Scholarship Fund at Ingraham and sat on the Committee for several years.



May was a force of life and will be remembered for her playful and fierce spirit as well as her unwavering loyalty and her willingness to do good. She left behind a legacy of social activism and community involvement. May was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, brother Henry and sister Carol. She is survived by her sister: Anne; 5 sons and their families: Ralph; Jim (Bonnie, Alex, Miya); Gary (Kelly, Chris, Allison); Larry (Heidi, Hillary, Elliott, Maxwell, Preston); and Dean (Maria, Riley) and numerous nieces and nephews in Seattle, Oregon and New York.



Please contact



[email protected] with questions regarding the Memorial Celebration. May's life will be celebrated on May 19th, 2019 at 2pm at Bell Harbor International Conference Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the May Memorial Namba Fund at www.minidokapilgrimage.org. Please feel free to sign May's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries