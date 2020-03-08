Home

Maya Lee Livingston

Maya Lee Livingston Obituary
Maya Lee Livingston

Maya passed away at home on February 29, 2020, at age 33.

She was generous, sweet, and courageous, and the most compassionate person you could ever meet. Maya is survived by her parents, Gary and Eileen; her brother Sam, sister-in-law Elisabeth and niece Thea; and a circle of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Please sign her on-line Guest Book at www.Legacy.com,

and if you are thinking of a way to honor Maya's memory, consider a donation to Northwest Kidney Centers or Virginia Mason Medical Center Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020
