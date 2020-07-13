Maylene Therese Mah
Maylene passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 29, 2020 after living with stage 4 GIST cancer for the past two years. She will be remembered for her caring spirit, love of family, desire to delight others, humor and laughter, and phenomenal meals tailored to the occasion. She always looked like she was ready for a special day with matching accessories and shoes. Her lifelong craftiness included painting, sewing, knitting, beading, and most recently, artful coloring -
now cherished keepsakes for family and friends. Survived by her husband Edward, brother Ronald, children Tracey (Bobby), Steven (Laura), Scott, Robyn (Jim), grandchildren Sara, Callie (Michael), Sean, Daniel, Rory, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Madeleine Sophie Catholic Parish on July 18 followed by inurnment at Sunset Hills Memorial Park. We are grateful so many family and friends were able to join us for Ed and Maylene's 88th birthday celebration on February 29. A Celebration of Life is planned in the new year when it is safe to do so. Please sign Maylene's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com
.