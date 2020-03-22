|
Maylou Blair
On March 7, 2020, Maylou Blair of Bothell, WA passed away, after a courageous battle with degeneration of the spine.
Maylou was born on June 9, 1932 in Omak, WA to Chester Blair & Jennie Fisher. She had several male relationships, but remained single and had no children.
She graduated from Seattle Pacific University in 1955, then retired in 1996 after 41 years of teaching. She taught 5th and 6th grade for two years at Bellevue Christian School, English and History for six years at King's Garden High School and 33 years with 5th graders in Marysville.
Besides being a marvelous teacher, Maylou acted young at heart, enjoyed reading morning devotions in her Bible and enjoyed being a loyal friend. She collected Charlie Brown/Peanuts items, loved to travel, was an avid sports fan of the Seattle Mariners (baseball) and Seattle Seahawks (football). She will be remembered the most for her love of family and her strong faith.
Maylou is survived by her brother: Elwin Blair; nieces: Lori Comer, Molly Blair, Amy Hamilton, and Valerie Langlais; her nephews: Doug Blair, Randy Blair, Larry Blair, and David Blair, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her friend / POA Becky Rush and all her family, want to thank Bothell Retirement, Rada of Serenity AFH in Kenmore and Bothell Healthcare for their quality care.
Per her wishes, Maylou was cremated at Acacia in Seattle and at a later date, her remains will be scattered in Meridian, ID. Family will be holding a private Celebration of Life for Maylou. They encourage others to post where they met her, with some favorite memories to the Acacia website,
www.AcaciaFuneralHome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020