McKay A. Moore
McKay A. Moore, aka "Mac", aka "Kay", 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep just after midnight on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from heart complications. He was the middle of 3 children born on January 18, 1931 in Sandy Creek, ID to Corbin & Faith Moore. His two sisters, Opal & Rachel and his wife of 50+ years, Remona Moore, preceded him in death.
McKay spent his younger years as a sheep rancher working alongside his father, and then enlisted in the Navy when he was 19 years old. From there, he spent time learning to grade sheep wool and eventually made his career as a welder with Seattle City Light. McKay was an amazing man who loved life. He loved his family & friends deeply and was always there to lend a helping hand. Mac enjoyed traveling, and I'm sure he preferred to be a passenger so he could gawk at all the interesting sites along the way. He was always a great cheerleader and attended all of his grandkid's sporting events without fail. He enjoyed bowling with his cronies, he snuck away to the casino frequently, and after Mom died, he filled some of his days going to Costco (loved the food samples) and shopping at Bed, Bath & Beyond (he wouldn't be caught dead without their 20% off coupon).He is survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret Culbertson, his daughter Lori Nye (Randy) & son Jim Moore (Lorie) along with 3 granddaughters, Amy, Jenna Nye & Kendra Moore.
A Memorial Service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 14,
2020 at Tahoma National Cemetery
followed by a Celebration of Life (location TBD).
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020