Dr. Meera Banaji

Dr. Meera Banaji In Memoriam
Dr. Meera Banaji, 87, of Wenatchee, formerly of Redmond, died August 21, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born July 15, 1932 to Shew and Amy Das in Lahore, India. On April 22, 1961 she married Eddie P. Banaji. They had two children, Darius and Nilufer.

Meera worked at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center join-ing the Division of Oncology in 1972 until her retirement in 1997.

A service will be held at 1:00pm on

Saturday September 28, 2019 at

St. Margaret's Episcopal Church

4228 Factoria Blvd SE,

Bellevue, WA. Reception immediately following. Please sign the online guestbook found at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 26, 2019
