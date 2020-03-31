|
|
Melinda Anne Moore
Melinda went to be with Jesus March 16, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born January 21, 1953 in Longview, Washington, the daughter of Charles and Virginia Moore. As a teenager at First Presbyterian Church of Seattle, Melinda made the decision to follow Christ. She graduated from the University of Washington in 1975 where she was active with Campus Crusade for Christ. Melinda's passion for her Lord shone through her life as she was a mighty prayer warrior and a lover of God's Word. She deeply cared for her family, friends, and all those she met.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia; sister, Sharon; brother-in-law, Richard; niece Rebecca and nephews Matthew and Joshua and their families. Melinda will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Interment at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park in Redmond, Washington. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Please make memorials to the Gideons International Bible Fund or Cru's Bible Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2020