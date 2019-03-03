Home

Born in Moorehead, Minnesota to Lyle & Anna. Survived by husband Ron, sons Reed (Candace), Eric (Jeannie), Scott (Ramona), sisters Debbie (Ron), Pat (Mark), 10 grandkids, 6 great grandkids and all her extended family and great friends.

Our beloved Melinda passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. She made Mountlake Terrace and Kent Washington her home. Mom's favorite times were spent at family gatherings. She enjoyed long weekends at the ocean and the vast travels with her husband Ron, spending times with her friends over a glass of wine or a good Scotch. Family meant everything to Melinda. She was known as "Mom" to many of her son's friends.

Her career spanned decades as an Import/Export Manager where she met the love and best friend of her life, Ron. She will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019
