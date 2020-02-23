|
|
Dr. Melvin (Mel) Lindbloom
On February 10, 2020, Dr. Melvin R. Lindbloom passed away peacefully in his sleep.
He was born in Mt. Vernon, Washington on May 14, 1925 to Carl and Anna Lindbloom. Mel graduated from Sedro Woolley High School in 1943. After high school he joined the US Navy during WW II and proudly served on a destroyer (USS Mertz) in the South Pacific.
After the war Mel attended Western Washington University where he earned his BA and master's degrees in education. While he attended Western, he was quarterback of the football team. He earned his Superintendent credentials at the University of Washington and his doctorate in Administrative Education at Washington State University. While at Western he met Roma Mae Still, and they were married August 28, 1948. They had been married 58 years when Roma passed away in 2006.
Mel started his career at Sultan High School where he taught several subjects and coached football, wrestling and baseball. He went on to be the Superintendent of Schools in Quincy, WA, the Assistant Superintendent of Schools in the Auburn School District and in 1964 he became the Founding President of Green River College where he remained until he retired in 1980. After retiring from Green River College, he was interim President of Tacoma Community College and served on the hiring committees for several other community colleges.
Mel was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Past President of the Washington Association of Community College Presidents, a member of the Council for Post-Secondary Education and a member of Rotary for 50 years. He served on the Board of Trustees for Harborview Medical Center for 10 years, UW Physicians Network Board and UW Medical Center Visiting Committee, the Green River Community College Foundation Board and was a member of the Auburn Valley Bank Board of Directors.
Mel loved people and was known for his leadership, intelligence, sense of humor and warmth. He was always in search of knowledge and forever a teacher - students always came first. He will be remembered as the best Dad and Grandpa ever!
Mel was preceded in death by his daughter Anne Allsworth and his wife Roma. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Lindbloom MacGeorge (husband Steve), grandchildren: Andrew, Chris and Elle MacGeorge, son in law, Rich Allsworth, sister in law Sue Tingstad (Jack), many nieces and nephews and their families and companion Laurel Wise.
Special thanks to Liliana of Excellent Adult Family Home and caregivers, Andrea, Florence and Norma and Kline Galland Hospice. Memorial Service will be held at the Lindbloom Student Center in June.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Lindbloom Scholarship Fund at Green River College, 12401 SE 320th St, Auburn WA 98029.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020