Melvin "Mel" Lust Kleweno, Jr.
The world has lost a great Coug today with the passing of Melvin "Mel" Kleweno, Jr. Mel was born on March 28, 1935 in Endicott, WA to Anna and Melvin Kleweno. He passed away on September 2, 2019 in Des Moines, WA. Mel grew up in Endicott on the family ranch and graduated from Endicott High School. He then attended WSU (then WSC) where he was an ATO and earned his Bachelor's degree. Mel went on to the UW to earn his Law degree and later received his Master's in Tax Law from NYU. He served his country in the USAF Active / Reserves for 30 years and 30 days. Mel retired as a Colonel, Judge Advocate General (JAG). He practiced law for 50 years at Curran Law Firm in Kent, WA. Mel was a life-long Lutheran, a member of Rotary, Kiwanis, Straight Arrow Racket Club and was one of the founding board members of Health Point. Contributions to his community are far too many to list. Mel was an avid golfer and seasoned traveler with his favorite traveling companion, wife Judy. Together they visiting every continent, but focused much of their travels on seeing children and grandchildren around the country. He is preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Abigail and grandson Nathan. He is survived by his wife Judy, son Scott Kleweno, daughter Leigh Kleweno, step-children Chris Nixon-Kleweno, Mark Nixon, David Beckon and Julie Knight, brothers Gilbert, Donovan and Patrick. Mel was a grandfather of 15 and great grandfather to 4.
Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at Grace Lutheran
Church, 22975 24th Avenue S,
Des Moines, WA at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Health Point, 955 Powell Ave SW, Renton, WA 98557; American Parkinson's Disease Assoc, NW Chapter, donate online.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019