Melvin R. (Randy) Chambers
Born January 11, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, passed away August 1, 2019 in Buckley, WA.
Randy moved to Florida as a boy, where he graduated from Satellite Beach HS in 1970. He participated in football, wrestling, and swimming; also enjoyed the beach and surfing. Randy proudly served on submarines in the US Navy, 1970-74, which brought him to the PNW where he settled for the remainder of his life. He and his first wife Cheryl raised two sons in Sumner and Lake Tapps, where he was an avid booster of Sumner HS sports. He also enjoyed golf, hiking, boating, and biking, but is best remembered for his love of music and his amazing dance moves. He and second wife Susan were married for 15 years, enjoying many activities and travels together, and especially time with family and friends.
Randy was full of life, and was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend. Predeceased by parents John and Shirley, he leaves behind wife Susan, sons Adam and Nyle, brother Robin, stepdaughters Erin and Lauren, nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. He will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that he is now whole again, and dancing in heaven.
A private family service was held at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery.
There will a Celebration of Life at Seven Summits Lodge in Bonney Lake, WA on Sunday, August 25th at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randy's name to the PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019