1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Menache Isaac Israel Obituary
Menache Isaac Israel

Menache Israel died peacefully, March 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Seattle December 20, 1922, to Isaac & Sarina Israel, he lived in Seattle his entire life, graduated from Garfield H/S, and attended the UW. Menache was in office products retail his entire career, and was proprietor of Central Office Supply near Pioneer Square for over 25 years. Known and loved by many for his sense of humor and dedication to his community, he leaves 3 children, Nancy (Pesach) Mehlman, Dan Israel, and Michael Israel; 6 grandchildren, Shlomo Mehlman, Rivka (Eitan)

Friedman, Yoni (Rivky) Mehlman,

Moshe Mehlman, Jacob Israel and Talia Israel, and 6 great-grandchildren, Rayna, Chloe, Uriel and Maya Friedman, and Yitzchak and Nachshon Mehlman. Remembrances to the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, Jewish Family Service, or Congregation Ezra Bessaroth.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 8, 2019
