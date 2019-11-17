|
|
Meriel Toney Williams
Age 95, of Bellevue, WA passed away November 9th, 2019.
She was born in Oxford, North Carolina on June 26th, 1924 to Dr. and Mrs. Ellis Edwin Toney. Meriel received her Bachelor's degree in Education from New York University and two Master's degrees, one from Howard University in Social Work and one from the University of Washington in Counseling.
Throughout Meriel's long career she served children, families and her community including over 25 years as a counselor with the Seattle School District. However, the roles she cherished the most were that of loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was phenomenally talented and endlessly generous. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Williams and survived by her devoted children, Robert Williams, Steve Williams and Michelle Williams-Clark along with her wonderful grandchildren Austin, Carlos, Chris, Ryan and Chip, sister Gloria Pitre, brother-in-law Clayton Pitre, nephews Petey, Mike, Paul, sister-in-law Wini Toney and niece Sheryl.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Eastshore Unitarian Church, 12700 SE 32nd St., Bellevue, WA 98005.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Howard University in Meriel Williams' name: www.howard.edu/give
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019