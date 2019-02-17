Merle A. Anderson



A loving wife, mother and adventurous friend, Merle passed away February 8th at age 90. She was married to the love of her life, Wayne, for 31 years until his death. Together they raised two children while living the dream, traveling, and having fun. Merle worked for over 40 years at Crown Hill Clinic as a health care professional. In her retirement, she enjoyed the companionship of John Byce, and until her death, Harry Sundberg.



A small package with a big heart, Merle was known for her great spirit, laughter and generosity, all while wearing beautiful clothes, being a wonderful cook/baker, and entertaining all. She will be missed by her loving children, Carmen (Ron) and Troy (Sydney); granddaughter, Ashlee; special friend, Harry; and her extended family.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday,



February 21st at 11am at



Our Lady of the Lake Church



8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle 98115.



Remembrances may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Parish or Providence Hospice of



Seattle Foundation



2811 S. 102nd St.



Suite 200 Tukwila, Wa 98168



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guest book at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary