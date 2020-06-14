Merle D. Wiley
Merle D. Wiley

Age 88, passed away April 20, 2020 in Granbury, Texas. He was born to Claude and Grace Wiley on August 30, 1931 in Chadron, Nebraska and was raised in Rapid City, South Dakota. After serving in the Air Force, Merle moved his family to the Seattle area in 1954 where he was employed by Boeing for 35 years. Merle leaves behind his wife, Sue (Tharpe) Wiley; daughters Terri and Lisa; 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
