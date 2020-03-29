|
Merlin Duane Oakland
October 6, 1938 ~ March 22, 2020
Merlin was laid to rest on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn, Washington. There is no scheduled service at this time.
Merlin had a strong sense of family values and traditions. Merlin's greatest pride was in his family. His priority was always to his wife, Diana of 49 years (preceded in death), and to his three girls, Linnae (Jim Coghlan), Lori (Glen Kanenwisher), Leslie (Jim Hodge - deceased). He was a devoted and loving grandfather to Danielle, Drew, Brittany, Ariana, Darrell and Jim. He felt blessed to be a great grandfather to Rowan, Oliver, Jack and Edgar with one more on the way, Lucas Merlin. His sense of humor and his strong integrity guided his family.
He served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1958. He was a dedicated employee of the Boeing Co. and after years of service he retired as an Executive Director for the Fabrication Division in April 1994.
Merlin took great pleasure in playing golf with his Boeing buddies. He also enjoyed fishing and camping, especially the annual stay at Faye Bainbridge Park. He had a knack for making lifelong friends wherever he went and his door was always open to everyone. He enjoyed being a backyard birder and had a lifetime appreciation of jazz music and old movies. His heroes were Andy Griffith, Barney Fife and Fred Rogers.
He will be fondly remembered for his laugh, his life and his love. Although he is gone, he made an everlasting impact on all our lives and will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020