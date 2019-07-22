Resources More Obituaries for MHB Conant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MHB (Marilyn) Conant

MHB Conant was born Marilyn Hurley on June 11, 1942 on Capitol Hill in Seattle. One of three siblings, her family circumstances were difficult, and the three children were raised by foster parents on a small farm by Haller Lake. She attended Lincoln high school where she was recognized as a student of great promise by her principal. With his encouragement, she received a full scholarship to Lake Forest College in Chicago. There she met the first love of her life - Leroy "Orrie" Bimstein. They married and moved to Boston and Oxford for Orrie's post-graduate studies. Sadly, Orrie passed away early in the marriage. After this she taught in Laurelhurst Elementary. In her grief, she moved to Ireland and taught in a small private Jesuit boys' school - Gonzaga College - for seven years where she is still lovingly remembered. Moving back to Seattle she taught at the Bush school and Seattle University.



She founded an innovative not-for-profit called "The Institute for Motivating Reading", whose goal was to increase literacy through the "Word Market" - derived from the book The Phantom Tollbooth.



She met her beloved second husband Michael Conant in 1990 and they were happily married until Michael's death in 2018.



Blessed with an angelic singing voice, she was deeply involved with the choir at St. Joseph's church on Capitol Hill and also sang at many funerals through her business "Singing them on their way".



Predeceased by her beloved brother JD, she is survived by her sister Jean and was a loving aunt to her three nephews, Bruce, Doug and Cameron and their children.



In all respects, MHB was a remarkable woman who positively impacted countless lives. She loved fiercely and deeply, and there wasn't anything she would not do for those she loved. She saw the best in others, and inspired others to see the best in themselves. She was a humanist and an activist who gave constantly of herself. A fearless advocate for her chosen ones and causes, she always knew exactly what needed to be done and never hesitated in making sure it was. The circles of her influence are too many to list and her passing leaves a void that cannot be filled. To be on this earth with her was a great privilege.



Her family and friends adored her, and while stunned by her loss, will be joyously celebrating her life.



Her funeral will be at



St. Joseph's Church, Capitol Hill



on the 26th at 5pm. A vigil will also be held there at 6:00pm on



