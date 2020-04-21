|
Micah Joseph Holz Hilario
Micah Joseph Holz Hilario, age 42, peacefully ended his earthly journey at home in Vancouver, WA April 14, 2020 after a courageous 9 1/2 year battle with ALS. Micah, born on May 1, 1977 in Seattle, spent the early years of his life in Seattle, Okinawa, Japan and Enumclaw, WA. He graduated from Enumclaw High School in 1995 and Pacific Lutheran University in 2000. He earned his Master's Degree from WSU Vancouver. Micah taught at Covington Middle School, Heritage High School, Prairie High School and ended his career as an assistant principal at the CAM Academy in the Battleground School District.
Micah was a brave man who acted with determination and kindness. He was a hero to many and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Micah was a man of many interests and especially enjoyed the outdoors, music and brewing. He is survived by his wife, Amy, his children, Charley (12) and Elsa (9), his parents, Ann and Sadao Hilario, his brothers, Justin (Karen) Hilario of Homer, AK; Kevin Hilario of New York City; aunts, Barbara (Jerry) Sullivan, Carolyn (Ed) Baker, Liz Holz of Seattle, cousins, his in-laws, Gary and Linda Branae of Vancouver, WA. Micah was preceded in death by his aunt, Jeanne Simmons of Seattle; grandparents, Helen & Edgar Holz of Dubuque, IA and Kumiko & Marcelo Hilario of Tacoma, WA. Heartfelt gratitude to Kathleen, his caregiver and PeaceHealth Hospice Care, Vancouver, WA for their compassion and kindness during Micah's last months of life.
A commemoration of Micah's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The ALS Association Oregon & SW Washington Chapter, 700 NE Multnomah St. Suite 210, Portland, OR 97232, or online at alsoregon.org/Micah; the Battle Ground Education Foundation, PO Box 2574, Battle Ground, WA 98604; or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2020