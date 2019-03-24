Michael Albert Horat



1941 ~ 2019



Mike passed away, unexpectedly, February 1, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA. He was born and raised in Seattle, WA. For 30 years, he worked in the Seattle Fire Department where he retired as a well-respected lieutenant. He enjoyed his retirement playing golf at Inglewood Golf Club, in the Seattle area, and Palm Valley Country Club, in the California Desert.



He is survived by his wife; Viki Horat, step-children; Ty Hughes and Erin Larson, his grandchildren; Taylor Cavazos, Thomas Larson and Landon Larson, and his many cousins and second cousins.



Mike had many friends, from all parts of his life, from grade school through college, the Fire Department, and his many golf buddies. Mike loved to tell people who asked about his job as a fireman, "You light em, I fight em."



A memorial will be held at Inglewood Golf Club



2:00, Thursday, April 25, 2019



