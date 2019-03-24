Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Inglewood Golf Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Horat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Albert Horat

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Albert Horat Obituary
Michael Albert Horat

1941 ~ 2019

Mike passed away, unexpectedly, February 1, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA. He was born and raised in Seattle, WA. For 30 years, he worked in the Seattle Fire Department where he retired as a well-respected lieutenant. He enjoyed his retirement playing golf at Inglewood Golf Club, in the Seattle area, and Palm Valley Country Club, in the California Desert.

He is survived by his wife; Viki Horat, step-children; Ty Hughes and Erin Larson, his grandchildren; Taylor Cavazos, Thomas Larson and Landon Larson, and his many cousins and second cousins.

Mike had many friends, from all parts of his life, from grade school through college, the Fire Department, and his many golf buddies. Mike loved to tell people who asked about his job as a fireman, "You light em, I fight em."

A memorial will be held at Inglewood Golf Club

2:00, Thursday, April 25, 2019

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.