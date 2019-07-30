Home

Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
(425) 672-1800
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Milltown Sailing Association clubhouse at Everett Marina
Michael Andrew Harvilla Obituary
Michael Andrew Harvilla

Devoted father of two, with three beloved grandchildren, Michael sadly passed away at Providence Hospital on Monday, July 15, 2019. His family was by his side. He is survived by his two grown children and three grandchildren, in whose presence he was never without a broad smile on his face.

He was laid to rest, with military honors, on July 25 at Floral Hills Cemetery, next to his devoted wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Anne Harvilla.

The memorial service will be held

at Milltown Sailing Association

clubhouse at Everett Marina on

Sat., Aug 3, beginning at 11am.

All who counted him as dear friend

or confidant, or whose lives were otherwise enriched by knowing him well, are invited to attend.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019
