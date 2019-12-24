Home

In divine memory of our beloved brother, and father to Anthony Garcia and Janel Abbott, who was born on May 23, 1961 to Mike Garcia and Mary Antionette Garcia. Known for his kind and gentle heart, beautiful smile and love for dogs, cooking, landscaping, model cars and making this world a prettier place. It was such a comfort to know he was surrounded by so many loving friends from the Reach Center and family who held him as he went to meet his mother Mary and the Lord on August 24, 2019 at 4pm. Michael, thank you for showing us how to love bigger, hug tighter, be accepting of others and never giving up. See you soon and keep smiling.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 24, 2019
