Michael Bradley Dell
Michael Bradley Dell passed away on July 9, 2020 in Seattle, WA, from Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in Seattle, WA on October 31, 1936, the only child of Arthur Erwin Dell and Pauline (Frick) Dell. He was raised in West Seattle, graduating from West Seattle High School in 1954. He attended the University of Washington, graduating in 1959 with a BS in Fisheries Science. He worked for the Fisheries Research Institute, which was associated with the University of Washington doing research on salmon migration in Alaska. He worked for them from 1959 to 1973 except for an eighteen month period from June 1962 until December 1963, which he spent at the University of Michigan, earning a Masters of Science in Fisheries. In 1973, he took a position as Senior Fisheries Biologist at the Grant County Public Utility District in Ephrata, Grant County, Washington. He retired in 1993 and remained in Ephrata until 2016, when he and his wife moved to Seattle to be closer to family. He was active in many professional organizations throughout his career. Mike was a member of the American Fisheries Society, Pacific Fisheries Biologists, Sigma XI, Association of Power Biologists, National Fishing Lure Collectors Club, as well as an active member of the Ephrata United Methodist Church, Ephrata Kiwanis Club, and the Ephrata Food Bank, where he served on the board for many years and as manager for a period of time.
Mike is survived by his wife Beverly (Davison) Dell, to whom he was married on May 29, 1958 at University Methodist Temple, Seattle. Together they have four children Martitia Mary Dell (Jay Fraser), Bradley Davison Dell (Wendy Spizman), Kathleen Karen (Devon) Brewer, and Terence Michael Dell (Echo Galle'). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great granddaughter a sister-in-law, Judith Lemon and three first cousins, Ronald Watts, Clifford Frick, and Todd Frick.
At his request, there will be no public memorial service. His family will gather for a private service at a future time depending upon Covid-19 restrictions.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Ephrata United Methodist Church, the Ephrata Food Bank, or a charity of your choice
.