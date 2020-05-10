|
|
Michael C. McBeth
November 28, 1941 - April 29, 2020
Michael Charles McBeth passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the age of 78. His wife of 55 years, Corenne, was at his side. Despite a diagnosis of myelofibrosis in 2014, he continued to participate in the activities he enjoyed so much, which included traveling, spending time with family, and always learning, up until the time of his passing.
Mike was an only child, born to Doris and Charles in Walla Walla,
WA in 1941. He was the first in his
family to go to college, graduating from the University of Washington in 1964, and continuing on to receive a doctorate in Latin American studies. After receiving his PhD, Mike was a professor at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, but eventually returned to the Seattle area, where he transitioned into
banking, working as a Trust Officer at Seafirst Bank, (Bank of America), until his retirement in 2000.
Mike married Corenne Smith in 1965, and raised three children, Tim, Cathy, and Andy. He was a beloved dad and active "Grandpa" to his six grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Corenne, sons Tim (Wendy) and
Andy (Ramona), daughter Cathy
(Brett), and grandchildren: Max, Annabel, Molly, Ryan, Serena, Gillian; sister-in-law,Caroline Smith (Ted), and brother-in-law, Vernon Smith.
A private, family service was held. More about Mike and ways to honor his memory are at:
https://www.dignitymemorial.
com/obituaries/seattle-wa /
michael-mcbeth-9157225.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020