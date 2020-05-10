Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McBeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. McBeth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael C. McBeth Obituary
Michael C. McBeth

November 28, 1941 - April 29, 2020

Michael Charles McBeth passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the age of 78. His wife of 55 years, Corenne, was at his side. Despite a diagnosis of myelofibrosis in 2014, he continued to participate in the activities he enjoyed so much, which included traveling, spending time with family, and always learning, up until the time of his passing.

Mike was an only child, born to Doris and Charles in Walla Walla,

WA in 1941. He was the first in his

family to go to college, graduating from the University of Washington in 1964, and continuing on to receive a doctorate in Latin American studies. After receiving his PhD, Mike was a professor at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, but eventually returned to the Seattle area, where he transitioned into

banking, working as a Trust Officer at Seafirst Bank, (Bank of America), until his retirement in 2000.

Mike married Corenne Smith in 1965, and raised three children, Tim, Cathy, and Andy. He was a beloved dad and active "Grandpa" to his six grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Corenne, sons Tim (Wendy) and

Andy (Ramona), daughter Cathy

(Brett), and grandchildren: Max, Annabel, Molly, Ryan, Serena, Gillian; sister-in-law,Caroline Smith (Ted), and brother-in-law, Vernon Smith.

A private, family service was held. More about Mike and ways to honor his memory are at:

https://www.dignitymemorial.

com/obituaries/seattle-wa /

michael-mcbeth-9157225.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -