Michael Charles Wood
Born 1/30/1952. Passed from cancer 4/6/2020. Raised South Seattle. Graduated Rainier Beach HS 1970. Graduated WWU 1975. Survived cancer 1976. Father of 2 wonderful sons. Loved many friends & family. Appreciated a very happy life and career at Boeing. Preceded in death by father Charles Wood, mother Delores Argersinger, and several friends. Survived by loving wife Petra, children Grady and Nathan Wood, brother Steve Wood, sister Marcia Branton, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Celebration of life to be held late summer. Contact Michael's immediate family for details. Remembrances to Swedish Cancer Institute. https://community.swedish.org/donate/cancer
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020