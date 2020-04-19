Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles Wood


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Charles Wood Obituary
Michael Charles Wood

Born 1/30/1952. Passed from cancer 4/6/2020. Raised South Seattle. Graduated Rainier Beach HS 1970. Graduated WWU 1975. Survived cancer 1976. Father of 2 wonderful sons. Loved many friends & family. Appreciated a very happy life and career at Boeing. Preceded in death by father Charles Wood, mother Delores Argersinger, and several friends. Survived by loving wife Petra, children Grady and Nathan Wood, brother Steve Wood, sister Marcia Branton, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Celebration of life to be held late summer. Contact Michael's immediate family for details. Remembrances to Swedish Cancer Institute. https://community.swedish.org/donate/cancer
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -