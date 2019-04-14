Home

Michael Craig Savage

Michael Craig Savage Obituary
Michael Craig Savage

Age 57, Michael passed away March 30, 2019, in Kent, WA, of heart disease. He was born on March 30, 1962 in Seattle to Richard and Ruth Savage. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Auburn in 1981.

He is survived by his brother, Rick Savage (Kathi), sister, Lorri Bagby (Keane), and nephew, Ian Savage (Aisha). He was preceded in death by his parents.

Michael could go toe-to-toe with any comedian in the world. He had a way of making everyone feel comfortable. He was full of light and wit. Per his wishes there will be no service.

We love you and will miss you Mickey Craig.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019
